Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (21 March 2021)

Global overview

Globally, COVID-19 confirmed cases continued to rise for a fourth consecutive week, with just under 3.3 million new cases reported in the last week (Figure 1). At the same time, the number of new deaths reported plateaued after a six week decrease, with just over 60 000 new deaths reported. Marked increases in the number of new cases were reported from the South-East Asia, Western Pacific, European and Eastern Mediterranean regions, all of which have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks. Case incidence in the African Region and the Region of the Americas has remained stable in recent weeks, notwithstanding concerning trends observed in some countries within these regions. The European Region and the Region of the Americas continue to account for nearly 80% of all the cases and deaths. The only WHO region to report a decline in new deaths this week was the Western Pacific where deaths fell by nearly a third, compared to the previous week.