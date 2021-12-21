Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (21 December 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 19 December 2021

During the week 13-19 December, the global number of new cases remained similar to those reported during the previous week (Table 1 in the PDF); however, the weekly incidence of deaths decreased by 9%. Nonetheless, this corresponds to over 4.1 million new cases and just under 45 000 new deaths. As of 19 December, over 273 million cases and over 5.3 million deaths have been reported globally (Figure 1 in the PDF).

The African Region continued to report the largest increase in new cases in the last week (53%), followed by the Western Pacific Region, which reported an increase of 12%. The South-East Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean regions both reported decreases of 12% and the Region of the Americas reported a 10% decrease. The number of new weekly cases reported by the European Region was similar to the numbers reported in the previous week. The African Region was the only region to report an increase in the number of new weekly deaths (15%). The Region of the Americas reported the largest decrease (15%), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (12%), the European Region (7%) and the Western Pacific and South-East Asia Regions (both 6%).

The European Region continued to report the highest incidence of weekly cases (279.9 new cases per 100 000 population), followed by the Region of the Americas (88.5 new cases per 100 000 population). Both regions also reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths of 2.9 and 1.0 per 100 000 population, respectively, while all other regions reported <1 new death per 100 000.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (725 750 new cases; 12% decrease), the United Kingdom (507 984 new cases; 45% increase), France (358 175 new cases; 7% increase) and Germany (283 673 new cases; 19% decrease).

Please note, the next two issues of the Weekly Epidemiological Report (to be published on 28 December and 6 January) will be condensed versions covering only the global and regional epidemiology.