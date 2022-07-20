Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (20 July 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 17 July 2022

Globally, during the week of 11 to 17 July 2022, the number of weekly cases plateaued, with just under 6.3 million new cases after an increasing trend for the past five weeks (Figure 1). The reported number of new weekly deaths is increasing with 11 000 fatalities reported. At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+37%), the Region of the Americas (+9%) and the South-East Asia Region (+5%), while it decreased in the African Region (-27%) and the European Region (-16%). The number of new weekly cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region was similar to the figure reported during the previous week. The number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+20%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+15%) and the Region of the Americas (+7%), while it decreased in the African Region (-39%) and the European Region (-14%). The number of new weekly deaths in the Western Pacific Region was similar to the figure reported during the previous week. As of 17 July 2022, over 559 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally. Current trends in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected. Additionally, data is continuously updated to incorporate regular changes made by countries retrospectively.