Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (20 April 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 17 April 2022

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline since the end of March 2022. During the week of 11 through 17 April 2022, over 5 million cases and over 18 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 24% and 12% respectively, as compared to the previous week (Figure 1).

All regions reported decreasing trends in the number of new weekly cases and deaths (Table 1). As of 17 April 2022, over 500 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.