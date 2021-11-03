Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (2 November 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 31 October 2021

During the week 25 to 31 October 2021, a slight upward trend (3% increase) in new weekly cases was observed, with just over 3 million new cases reported (Figure 1). Apart from the WHO European Region, which reported a 6% increase in new weekly cases as compared to the previous week, other regions reported declines or stable trends (Table 1). The largest decreases were reported from the Eastern Mediterranean Region (12%), followed by the South-East Asia and African Regions (both 9%).

New weekly deaths increased by 8% as compared with the previous week, with over 50 000 new fatalities. The observed rise in new weekly deaths has been mainly driven by the South-East Asia Region, which reported the largest increase (50%), followed by the European Region (12%) and the Western Pacific Region (10%).

As of 31 October, over 246 million confirmed cases and nearly 5 million deaths have been reported.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence rates per 100 000 population were the European Region (192.3 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (71.8 new cases per 100 000 population); the same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths, of 2.6 and 1.5 per 100 000 population, respectively.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (528 455 new cases; 7% increase), the United Kingdom (285 028 new cases; 14% decrease), the Russian Federation (272 147 new cases; 9% increase), Turkey (182 027 new cases; 8% decrease), and Ukraine (152 897 new cases; 14% increase).