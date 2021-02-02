Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (2 February 2021)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 31 January 2021, 10 am CET

Global epidemiological situation

Globally, 3.7 million new cases were reported last week, a 13% decline as compared to the previous week, and the third consecutive week showing a decline in cases. There were 96 000 new deaths, and a 1% decline as compared to the previous week, (Figure 1). This brings the total number of cases to over 102 million and the total number of deaths to 2.2 million from 222 countries and territories. Last week, all WHO regions, except South-East Asia reported a decline in new cases (Table 1). Although new deaths declined globally by 1%, they rose in the Western Pacific (21%), Eastern Mediterranean (9%), and the Americas (4%).

Saturday 30 January 2021 marked one year since WHO declared COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. At that time, there were 9826 cases in 20 countries, and 213 deaths in one country (all of which were in China).

In the past week, the five countries reporting the highest number of new cases continue to be the United States of America (1 072 287 cases, a 15% decrease), Brazil (364 593 cases, a 1% increase), the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (178 629 cases, a 31% decrease), France (141 092 cases, a 2% increase) and the Russian Federation (131 039 cases, a 13% decrease).

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, special focus updates are provided on:

COVID-19 and Health Workers

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Additional Region-specific information: African Region, Region of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean Region, European Region, South-East Asia Region, and Western Pacific Region

Key Weekly Updates

