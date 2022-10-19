Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (19 October 2022)

Edition 114 published 19 October 2022

In this edition:

Global overview

Special Focus: Update on SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and variants of concern

WHO regional overviews

Global overview

Data as of 16 October 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 6% during the week of 10 to 16 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.9 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 17% as compared to the previous week, with about 8300 fatalities reported.

As of 16October 2022, over 621 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased or remained stable across five of the six WHO regions: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-17%), the African Region (-15%), the Region of the Americas (-12%), the European Region (-11%) and the South-East Asia Region (-3%); while case numbers increased in the Western Pacific Region (+11%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased or remained stable across five regions: the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-35%), the Region of the Americas (-20%), the European Region (-18%), the Western Pacific Region (-14%) and the South-East Asia Region (similar to the previous week); while the number of deaths increased in the African Region (61 versus 18; +144%).