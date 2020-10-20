Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (18 October 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities,as of 18October 2020, 10 am CEST

Global epidemiological situation

The incidence of new COVID-19 cases has continued to accelerate, while the incidence of new deaths has remained relatively stable (Figure 1). As of 18 October, over 40 million cases and 1.1 million deaths have been reported globally, with over 2.4 million new cases and 36 000 new deaths reported over the past week.

The European Region has continued to report a rapid increase in cases and deaths, with over 927 000 new cases reported this past week – a 25% weekly increase in cases compared to the previous week – contributing 38% of all new cases reported worldwide (Table 1). Similarly, the number of deaths continues to climb with a 29% increase from last week. Increases, although more gradual, were also observed in the African, Eastern-Mediterranean and Western Pacific Regions. Declines continued to be reported in the Region of the Americas and the South-East Asia Region; although the incidence of new infections remains high, and collectively these two regions contribute over half of new cases and deaths observed globally.

The countries reporting the highest number of cases in the past week remain the same as last week: India, the United States of America, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

