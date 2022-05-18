Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (18 May 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 15 May 2022 Globally, after the continued decline observed since the end of March 2022, new weekly COVID-19 cases have stabilized during the reporting period (9 May to 15 May 2022), with over 3.6 million cases reported, a 1% increase as compared to the previous week (figure 1). On the other hand, the number of new weekly deaths continues to decline, with over 9000 fatalities reported during the same period, representing a 21% decrease as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+63%), in the Region of the Americas (+26%), in the Western Pacific Region (+14%) and in the African Region (+6%) and decreased in the remaining two regions. The number of new weekly deaths decreased in all the regions except the African Region, where a 48% increase in new weekly deaths was reported.

As of 15 May 2022, over 518 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.

At the country level, the highest number of new weekly cases were reported from the United States of America (605 547 new cases; +33%), China (389 901 new cases; +94%), Germany (376 959 new cases; -20%), Australia (332 451 new cases; -23%), and Japan (279 620 new cases; +54%).

The highest number of new weekly deaths were reported from the United States of America (1849 new deaths;

-27%), Italy (765 new deaths; -16%), the Russian Federation (724 new deaths; -21%), Brazil (689 new deaths; +1%), and France (590 new deaths; -19%).

This week, state media in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea reported a COVID-19 outbreak for the first time.