Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (18 January 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 16 January 2022

Globally, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased in the past week (10-16 January 2022), while the number of new deaths remained similar to that reported during the previous week (Figure 1). Across the six WHO regions, over 18 million new cases were reported this week, a 20% increase, as compared to the previous week. Over 45 000 new deaths were also reported (Table 1). As of 16 January 2022, over 323 million confirmed cases and over 5.5 million deaths have been reported worldwide.

Despite a slowdown of the increase in case incidence at the global level, all regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases with the exception of the African Region, which reported a 27% decrease. The SouthEast Asia Region reported the largest increase in new cases last week (145%), followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (68%), the Western Pacific Region (38%), the Region of the Americas (17%) and the European Region (10%). New weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (12%) and Region of the Americas (7%), while remaining similar to the number reported during the previous week in the other Regions.

At the country level, the highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (4 688 466 new cases; similar to previous week’s figures), France (2 012 943 new cases; a 26% increase), India (1 594 160 new cases; a 150% increase), Italy (1 268 153 new cases; a 25% increase), and the United Kingdom (813 326 new cases; a 33% decrease).