Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (18 April 2021)

Global overview

Globally, new COVID-19 cases increased for the eighth consecutive week, with more than 5.2 million new cases reported in the last week – surpassing the previous peak in early January 2021 (Figure 1). The number of new deaths increased for the fifth consecutive week, an 8% increase as compared to the previous with over 83 000 new deaths reported. Last week the reported cumulative COVID-19 death toll surpassed 3 million lives; the pace of deaths is accelerating, it took nine months to reach 1 million deaths, another four to surpass 2 million, and just three to reach 3 million deaths.