Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (17 January 2021)

Overview

Globally, 4.7 million new cases were reported in the past week, a decline of 6% from last week, and the number of new deaths has climbed to a record high at 93 000, a 9% increase from last week. This brings the cumulative numbers to over 93 million reported cases and over 2 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic.

In this edition of the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, special focus updates are provided on: Children, COVID-19, and transmission in schools, as well as on SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.