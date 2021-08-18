Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (17 August 2021)

Edition 53, published 17 August 2021

Global overview

Data as of 15 August 2021

The global number of new cases has been increasing for the last two months, with over 4.4 million cases reported in the past week (9 – 15 August 2021) (Figure 1). This increasing trend is largely attributed to increases in the Western Pacific Region and the Region of the Americas which reported 14% and 8% increases respectively as compared to the previous week; the other four regions reported similar or a decrease in new weekly cases as compared to the previous week. The cumulative number of cases reported globally is now over 206 million and the cumulative number of deaths is almost 4.4 million. All regions except the Western Pacific and the Eastern Mediterranean Regions reported similar or a decrease in the number of deaths this week as compared to the previous week. While the African Region reported the largest decline in cases and deaths, with 23% and 18% decreases in incidence respectively, data from the weekend is incomplete which may overestimate differences as compared to the previous week.