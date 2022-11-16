Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (16 November 2022)

Overview

Globally, the number of new weekly cases increased by 2% during the week of 7 to 13 November 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 2.3 million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 30%, as compared to the previous week, with about 7400 fatalities reported. As of 13 November 2022, 632 million confirmed cases and 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

In this edition, we include: