Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (16 November 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 14 November 2021

During the week 8 to 14 November 2021, the increasing trend in new global weekly cases continued, with over 3.3 million new cases reported – a 6% increase as compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The Region of the Americas, the European and the Western Pacific Regions all reported increasesin new weekly cases as compared to the previous week, while the other regions reported stable or declining trends (Table 1). Similarly, the European Region reported a 5% increase in new deaths, while the other regions reported stable or declining trends. Globally, just under 50 000 new deaths were reported, similar to the previous week’s figures. As of 14 November, over 252 million confirmed cases and over 5 million deaths have been reported.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence per 100 000 population were the European Region (230 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (74.2 new cases per 100 000 population); these same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths, of 3.0 and 1.3 per 100 000 population, respectively.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (550 684 new cases; 8% increase), the Russian Federation (275 579 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures), Germany (254 436 new cases; 50% increase), the United Kingdom (252 905 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures), and Turkey (180 167 new cases; 9% decrease).