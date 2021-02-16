Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (16 February 2021)

Global overview

The number of global new cases reported has continued to fall, with 2.7 million new cases last week, a 16% decline over 500 000 fewer new cases compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of new deaths reported also fell, with 81 000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week. A total of five out of six WHO regions reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases (Table 1), with only the Eastern Mediterranean Region showing a 7% rise. Europe and the Americas continue to see the greatest drops in absolute numbers of cases. Meanwhile, the number of new deaths declined in all regions.

In the past week, the five countries reporting the highest number of new cases continue to be the United States of America (673 630 cases, a 23% decrease), Brazil (318 290 cases, a 3% decrease), France (127 565 cases, a 6% decrease), the Russian Federation (104 602 cases, an 11% decrease), and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (97 271 cases, a 27% decrease).