Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (15 March 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 13 March 2022

After a consistent decrease since the end of January 2022, the number of new weekly cases increased by 8% during the week of 7 through 13 March 2022. The number of new deaths continued a decreasing trend (-17% as compared to the previous week) (Figure 1 in the PDF). Across the six WHO regions, over 11 million new cases and just over 43 000 new deaths were reported (Table 1). As of 13 March 2022, over 455 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the Western Pacific Region, the African Region and the European Region reported increases in new weekly cases of 29%, 12% and 2%, respectively, as compared to the previous week; while decreases were reported by the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-24%), the South-East Asia Region (-21%) and the Region of the Americas (-20%).

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently numbers of cases detected.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Republic of Korea (2 100 171 new cases; +44%), Viet Nam (1 670 627 new cases; +65%), Germany (1 350 362 new cases; +22%), Netherlands (475 290 new cases; +42%), and France (419 632 new cases; +20%).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from the United States of America (9078 new deaths; -13%), the Russian Federation (4530 new cases; -15%), Brazil (3301 new cases; -15%), Indonesia (1994 new cases; -5%) and China (1955 new deaths; +63%).