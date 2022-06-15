Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (15 June 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 12 June 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases has continued to decline since a peak in January 2022. During the week of 6 until 12 June 2022, over 3.2 million cases were reported, similar to the number reported during the previous week (figure 1).

After five weeks of decline, the number of new weekly deaths has risen again, with over 8700 fatalities reported, a 4% increase as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+58%), in the South-East Asia Region (+33%) and in the Region of the Americas (+13%), while it decreased in the other three WHO regions.

The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Region of the Americas (+21%) and Western Pacific Region (+17%), while decreasing trends were observed in the other four regions.

As of 12 June 2022, over 533 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.