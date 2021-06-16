Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (15 June 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 13 June 2021

Global numbers of cases and deaths continued to decrease over the past week (7-13 June 2021) with over 2.6 million new weekly cases and over 72 000 deaths, a 12% and a 2% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 1). While the number of cases reported globally now exceeds 175 million, last week saw the lowest weekly case incidence since February 2021. Declines in the number of new weekly cases were reported across all Regions except for the African Region. The South-East Asia, European and Western Pacific Regions reported marked declines in the number of new cases in the past week, whereas the Region of the Americas and the Eastern Mediterranean Region reported similar numbers as compared to the previous week (Table 1). While the number of new deaths reported in the past week decreased across all Regions except for the African and the South-East Asia Regions, globally mortality remains high with more than 10 000 deaths reported each day. While the epidemics in some of the most affected countries have started to show signs of slowing down, and the global weekly mortality rate continues to decline for a sixth consecutive week, many countries across all WHO Regions continue to struggle with access to vaccines, the spread of emerging SARSCoV-2 variants, and overburdened healthcare systems.