Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (15 February 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 13 February 2022

Globally, during the week of 7 to 13 February 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases decreased by 19% as compared to the number reported during the previous week, while the number of new deaths remained similar to that of the previous week (Figure 1). Across the six WHO regions, just over 16 million new cases and just under 75 000 new deaths were reported (Table 1). As of 13 February 2022, over 409 million confirmed cases and over 5.8 million deaths have been reported globally. At the regional level, the Western Pacific Region reported an increase of 19% in the number of new weekly cases while all other regions reported decreases: the South-East Asia Region (37% decrease), the Region of the Americas (32% decrease), the African Region (30% decrease), the European Region (16% decrease) and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (12% decrease). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (38%), the Western Pacific Region (27%), the African Region (14%) and the Region of the Americas (5%), while it remained similar to that of the previous week in the European Region and decreased in the South-East Asia Region (9%).

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the Russian Federation (1 323 391 new cases; a 23% increase), Germany (1 322 071 new cases; similar to the previous week’s figures), the United States of America (1 237 530 new cases; a 43% decrease), Brazil (1 009 678 new cases; a 19% decrease), and France (979 228 new cases; a 43% decrease). The highest number of new deaths were reported from the United States of America (17 225 new deaths; similar to the previous week’s figures), India (6686 new deaths; a 15% decrease), Brazil (6658 new deaths; a 44% increase), the Russian Federation (4834 new deaths; similar to the previous week’s figures) and Mexico (2530 new deaths; a 7% increase).