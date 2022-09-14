Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (14 September 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 11 September 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 28% during the week of 5 to 11 September 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 3.1 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 22% as compared to the previous week, with just under 11 000 fatalities reported. As of 11 September 2022, over 605 million confirmed cases and over 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased across all six WHO regions: the Western Pacific Region (-36%), the African Region (-33%), the Region of the Americas (-27%), the South-East Asia Region (-20%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-19%) and the European Region (-15%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased across five of the six regions: the European Region (-31%), the South-East Asia Region (-25%), the Region of the Americas (-22%), the Western Pacific Region (-11%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-10%); while it increased in the African Region (+10%).