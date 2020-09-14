Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (14 September 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 10 am CEST 13 September 2020

Global epidemiological situation

In the week from 7 through 13 September, there were over 1.8 million new cases of COVID-19, comparable to the previous seven days (Table 1); while deaths increased slightly as compared to the previous week, with over 40 600 deaths reported.

The Region of the Americas has consistently registered the greatest number of reported cases for many weeks. It continues to account for nearly half of the global total of cases even as cases have declined in the reporting week. The African Region also showed a decline in reported cases this week and was the only region to report a decline in deaths.

The European region reported the third-highest number of new cases, amounting to 16% of the global total, and is the region with the second-highest cumulative number of cases per million population (5 172 cases per million population). In recent weeks schools have been re-opening in a number of countries throughout the six WHO regions. WHO has published both a Question and Answer and guidance on considerations for school-related public health measures in the context of COVID-19.

Additional region-specific information can be found below: African Region, Region of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean Region, European Region, South-East Asia Region, and Western-Pacific Region.