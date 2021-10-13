Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (13 October 2021)

Global overview Data as of 10 October 2021

Globally, the numbers of weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline since late August (Figure 1). Over 2.8 million new cases and over 46 000 new deaths were reported during the week of 4 to 10 October 2021, representing decreases of 7% and 10% respectively, as compared to the previous week (Table 1). Apart from the European Region, which reported a 7% increase in the number of new weekly cases as compared to the previous week, all the other regions reported declines in new weekly cases. The largest decrease in new weekly cases was reported from the African Region (32%), followed by the Western Pacific Region (26%). The cumulative number of confirmed cases reported globally is now over 237 million and the cumulative number of deaths is over 4.8 million.

The number of new weekly deaths reported showed a large (>10%) decline for all regions except for the European Region, which reported an 11% increase as compared to the previous week. The largest decline in weekly deaths was reported from the Western Pacific and the African Regions, with both showing declines of 34% as compared to the previous week.

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence rates per 100 000 population were the European Region (135.1 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (92.8 new cases per 100 000 population), and the same two regions reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths, with both reporting 1.8 per 100 000 population.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (653 837 new cases; 12% decrease), the United Kingdom (249 699 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), Turkey (205 266 new cases; similar to the number reported in the previous week), the Russian Federation (188 829 new cases; 14% increase), and India (139 572 new cases; 13% decrease).

Globally, no new countries, territories or areas (hereafter countries) reported cases with VOCs in the past week. As of 12 October, cases of Alpha variant have been reported from 195 countries, Beta variant from 145 countries, Gamma variant from 99 countries, and Delta variant from 191 countries across all six WHO regions.