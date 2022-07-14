Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (13 July 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 10 July 2022

Globally, the number of weekly cases has increased for the fifth consecutive week, after a declining trend since the last peak in March 2022. During the week of 4 to 10 July 2022, over 5.7 million new cases were reported, a 6% increase as compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths was similar to the figure reported during the previous week, with over 9800 fatalities reported to WHO.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+28%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+25%), the South-East Asia Region (+5%), while it decreased in the African Region (-33%) and remained similar to last week’s numbers in the European Region (+4%) and the Region of the Americas (-1%). The number of weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+78%) and the South-East Asia Region (+23%), while it decreased in the African Region (-17%) and the Western Pacific Region (-10%). The Region of the Americas and the European Region both reported similar figures as compared to the previous week.

As of 10 July 2022, just under 553 million confirmed cases and over 6.3 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.