Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (13 July 2021)
Attachments
Overview
Globally, in the past week the number of new cases and deaths both increased when compared to the previous week. Nearly 3 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally and with just under 56 000 new deaths in the past week; cumulative deaths have now surpassed 4 million. All Regions apart from the Region of the Americas reported increases in new cases in the past week and the largest increase in new deaths was observed in the African Region.
In this edition, two special focuses are provided:
- A synopsis of the latest WHO COVID-19 Rapid Risk Assessment, which aims to review the current status of global public health risks associated with the pandemic through an in-depth hazard, exposure and context assessment.
- A short update on the geographical distribution of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.