Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (13 December 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 13 December 2020, 10 am CET. Other information collected by epidemic intelligence activities and verified by WHO.

Global epidemiological situation

In the past week the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise with 70 million cumulative cases and 1.6 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic. The Regions of the Americas and Europe continue to shoulder the burden of the pandemic, accounting for 85% of new cases and 86% of new deaths globally. However as new cases and new deaths continue to rise in the Americas, in cases stabilised in Europe for the third week in a row, while deaths continued to decrease. The African and the Western-Pacific Regions have both shown renewed rises in November and December. This week the African Region reported a rise in new cases and new deaths of over 40% compared with the previous week. In the South-East Asia Region, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decline following a peak in September. The Eastern Mediterranean Region also reported a decline in new cases and deaths from a peak in midNovember.

In the past week, the five countries reporting the highest number of cases globally were the United States of America (reporting over 1.4 million cases, a 16% increase from the previous week), Brazil (300 000 new cases, a 2% increase), Turkey (220 000 cases, no change from last week), India (210 000 cases, a 15% decrease), and the Russian Federation (193 000 new cases, a 1% increase).