Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (12 October 2022)

COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update Edition 113 published 12 October 2022

In this edition:

Global overview

Special Focus: Update on SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and variants of concern

WHO regional overviews

Data as of 9 October 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 10% during the week of 3 to 9 October 2022 as compared to the previous week, with over 2.8 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths remained stable (-1%) as compared to the previous week, with about 9000 fatalities reported. As of 9 October 2022, over 618 million confirmed cases and over 6.5 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of newly reported weekly cases decreased or remained stable across the six WHO regions: the African Region (-41%), the South-East Asia Region (-25%), the Western Pacific Region (-21%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-14%), the Region of the Americas (-10%) and the European Region (-3%). The number of new weekly deaths decreased or remained stable across five regions: the African Region (-53%), the South-East Asia Region (-23%), the European Region (-12%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (similar to the previous week) and the Western Pacific Region (+1%); while the number of deaths increased in the Region of the Americas (+11%).