Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (12 January 2020)

Overview

Following two weeks of low reporting, likely due to the year-end and holiday period, the overall upward trend seen prior to this period is continuing, with just under 5 million new cases reported last week globally. This brings the cumulative numbers to over 88 million reported cases and over 1.9 million deaths globally since the start of the pandemic.

In this issue, we summarize the current epidemiological situation regarding SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

WHO TEAM

Emergency Response