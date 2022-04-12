Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (12 April 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 10 April 2022

Globally, during the week of 4 through 10 April 2022, the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths has continued to decline for a third consecutive week, with over 7 million cases and over 22 000 deaths reported, a decrease of 24% and 18% respectively, as compared to the previous week (Figure 1).

All regions reported decreasing trends in the number of new weekly cases and deaths (Table 1). As of 10 April 2022, over 496 million confirmed cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries are progressively changing their COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.