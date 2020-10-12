Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (11 October 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities,as of 11October 2020, 10 am CEST

For the latest data and information on COVID-19, please see:

• WHO COVID-19 Dashboard

• WHO COVID-19 Weekly Operational Update

• This will be the final Weekly Epidemiology Update published on a Monday, beginning next week 20 October, these updates will be published on a Tuesday.

Global epidemiologicalsituation

Since the last Weekly Epidemiological Update issued on 5 October, over 2.2 million new cases and 39,000 deaths of COVID-19 have been reported across all six WHO regions. This is the highest number of reported cases so far in a single week.

From 30 December through 11 October, over 37 million COVID-19 cases and 1 million deaths have been reported globally. Nearly half of these cases (48%) and deaths (55%) continue to be reported in the Region of the Americas with the United States of America, Brazil and Argentina accounting for the greatest numbers of new cases and deaths in the region.