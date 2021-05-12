Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (11 May 2021)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 9 May 2021, 10 am CET

Global Overview

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths globally decreased slightly this week, with over 5.5 million cases and over 90 000 deaths (Figure 1). Case and death incidence, however, remains at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. New weekly cases decreased in the regions of Europe and Eastern Mediterranean, while the South-East Asia Region continued an upward trajectory for 9 weeks and reported a further 6% increase last week (Table 1). Death incidence increased in the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions. While India continues to account for 95% of cases and 93% of deaths in the South-East Asia Region, as well as 50% of global cases and 30% of global deaths, worrying trends have been observed in neighbouring countries. In all WHO Regions there are countries which have been showing a sustained upward trend in cases and deaths over several weeks.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (2 738 957 new cases; 5% increase), Brazil (423 438 new cases; similar to previous week), the United States of America (334 784 new cases; 3% decrease), Turkey (166 733 new cases; 35% decrease), and Argentina (140 771 new cases; 8% decrease).