Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (11 January 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 9 January 2022

Globally, the number of new cases increased markedly in the past week (3-9 January 2022), while the number of new deaths remained similar to that of the previous week. Across the six regions, over 15 million new cases were reported this past week, a 55% increase as compared to the previous week and over 43 000 new deaths were reported. As of 9 January, over 304 million confirmed cases and over 5.4 million deaths have been reported.

All regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases with the exception of the African Region, which reported an 11% decrease. The South-East Asia region reported the largest increase in new cases last week (418%), followed by the Western Pacific Region (122%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (86%), the Region of the Americas (78%) and the European Region (31%). New weekly deaths increased in the African Region (84%) and Region of the Americas (26%). The number of new deaths remained similar to that of the previous week in the Western Pacific Region, while a decrease was reported in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (11%), the European Region (10%) and in the South-East Asia Region (6%).

The regions reporting the highest weekly case incidence per 100 000 population continue to be the European Region (765.8 new cases per 100 000 population) and the Region of the Americas (597.9 new cases per 100 000 population). Both regions also reported the highest weekly incidence in deaths of 2.2 and 1.4 per 100 000 population, respectively, while <1 new death per 100 000 was reported in all other regions.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States of America (4 610 359 new cases; a 73% increase), France (1 597 203 new cases; a 46% increase), the United Kingdom (1 217 258 new cases; a 10% increase), Italy (1 014 358 new cases; a 57% increase), and India (638 872 new cases; a 524% increase).