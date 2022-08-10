Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (10 August 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 7 August 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases remained stable during the week of 1 to 7 August 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over 6.9 million new cases reported (Figure 1, Table 1). The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 9%, with over 14 000 fatalities reported, as compared to the previous week. As of 7 August 2022, 581.8 million confirmed cases and 6.4 million deaths have been reported globally.

At the regional level, the number of reported new weekly cases increased in the Western Pacific Region (+29%); while the numbers of new cases decreased or remained stable in the African Region (-46%), the Region of the Americas (-22%), the Eastern Mediterranean Region (-22%), the European Region (-7%), and the South-East Asia Region (-3%). The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+19%), while the numbers decreased or remained stable in the African Region (-73%), the European Region (-15%), the Region of the Americas (-10%), the South-East Asia Region (-1%), and the Western Pacific Region (+4%).