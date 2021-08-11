Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (10 August 2021)

Global overview

On 5 August, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases globally surpassed 200 million, just six months after reaching 100 million cases. This week alone, over 4.2 million new cases and over 65 000 new deaths were reported, a slight increase as compared to the previous week. The largest proportionate increases in new cases were reported by the Region of the Americas (14%) and Western Pacific Region (19%), with 1.3 million and over 375 000 new cases reported, respectively. Additionally, a substantial increase (46%) in the number of new deaths was reported this week in the Western Pacific Region (Table 1). Of the 228 Member States and territories, 38 (17%) reported more than a 50% increase in new cases as compared to the previous week and 34 (15%) reported a more than a 50% increase in new deaths.