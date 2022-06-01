Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (1 June 2022)

Global overview

Data as of 29 May 2022

Globally, the number of new weekly cases has continued to decline since a peak in January 2022. During the week of 23 until 29 May 2022, over 3.3 million cases were reported, an 11% decrease as compared to the previous week (figure 1). The number of new weekly deaths also continues to decline, with over 9 600 fatalities reported, representing a 3% decrease as compared to the previous week.

At the regional level, the number of new weekly cases increased in the American Region (+9%) and in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+1%), while it decreased in the remaining four WHO regions.

The number of new weekly deaths increased in the Western Pacific Region (+18%), in the African Region (+15%), and in the Region of the Americas(+13%), while decreasing trends were observed in the remaining three regions.

As of 29 May 2022, over 526 million confirmed cases and over six million deaths have been reported globally.

These trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries have been progressively changing COVID-19 testing strategies, resulting in lower overall numbers of tests performed and consequently lower numbers of cases detected.