Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (1 June 2021)

Global overview

Data as of 30 May 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to decrease, with over 3.5 million new cases and 78 000 new deaths reported globally in the past week; a 15% and 7% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week (Figure 1). The European and South-East Asia Regions reported the largest decline in new cases and deaths in the past week, while case incidence increased in the African and Western Pacific regions (Table 1). The numbers of cases reported by the Americas and Eastern Mediterranean Regions were similar to those reported in the previous week. An increase in death incidence was reported in the African Region, whereas the Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean Regions reported decreases, and the reported death incidence in the Western Pacific and the Americas Regions was similar to the death incidence in the previous week. Although the number of global cases and deaths continued to decrease for a fifth and fourth consecutive week respectively, case and death incidences remain at high levels and significant increases have been reported in many countries in all regions.