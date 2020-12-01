Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update (1 December 2020)

Data as received by WHO from national authorities, as of 29 November 2020, 10 am CET

Global epidemiological situation

Global summary

In the past week, global case incidence remained high at approximately 4 million new cases, although a slight downward trend was observed (Figure 1). Weekly deaths, however, continued to rise, with over 69 000 new deaths reported globally. The Region of the Americas was the largest contributor for new weekly cases last week. Although the European Region reported a continued decrease in new weekly cases, it still accounts for the second greatest proportion of new weekly cases, while deaths rates have continued to increase and accounted for approximately half of the new global deaths in the past week. The Eastern Mediterranean Region registered a slight decline in both cases and deaths last week, after four months of continued increases. Relatively small increases were reported from the African and South-East Asia Regions, and more substantively from the Western Pacific Region last week.

As of 29 November, there have been over 61.8 million cases and over 1.4 million deaths reported globally since the start of the pandemic.