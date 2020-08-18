Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Weekly Epidemiological Update 1 (16 August 2020)

For the latest data and information on COVID-19, please see:

Global epidemiological situation

For the week ending 16 August, over 1.8 million new COVID-19 cases and 39 000 new deaths were reported to WHO.This brings the cumulative total to 21.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases including 761 000 deaths (Figure 1). In the past seven days, the number of reported daily cases rapidly increased with an average of 260 000 cases and 5 500 deaths.

The WHO Region of the Americas remains the most affected region in the past seven days, accounting for 53% of all newly confirmed cases and 75% of reported deaths. The South-East Asia Region continues to report an increase in cases and is currently the second most affected region. While the number of cases decreased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region from the end of June through to 10 August, a 10% increase was reported in the number of cases reported in last seven days. The number of reported deaths, however, have continued to decrease across the region. The Western Pacific Region reported a large increase in the number of deaths compared to the previous seven days, although, this accounted for just 1% of the new deaths reported globally. The African Region reported a decrease in the number of cases and deaths over the past seven days (Table 1, Figure 2).

Due to the resurgence of cases in many countries, stay at home measures and travel restrictions are being re-implemented as part of efforts to limit the transmission of the virus.