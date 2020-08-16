Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 209 (16 August 2020)

Highlights

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros expressed his gratitude to the Government of South Africa for welcoming the WHO experts that will be supporting the Ministry of Health and other agencies in their response to COVID-19.

South Africa is stepping up hygiene in health facilities to protect against COVID-19 with support provided through the UHC Partnership as part of WHO’s overall COVID-19 response.

This is the final daily COVID-19 Situation Report. Beginning tomorrow we will begin publishing the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update which will focus on analysis and interpretation of the evolving epidemiological situation.