Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 208 (15 August 2020)

Highlights

The International Narcotics Control Board, World Health Organization, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime have released a statement calling on governments to ensure that the procurement and supply of controlled medicines in countries meet the needs of patients, both those who have COVID-19 and those who require internationally controlled medicines for other medical conditions.

While several countries in the Americas have implemented innovative strategies to boost immunization programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about risk of exposure, as well as challenges accessing services during lockdown, have led to a reduction in vaccination coverage. This was shown in a series of surveys carried out by the WHO Regional Office for the Americas.

Africa is marking six months since the first cases of COVID-19 were detected on the continent. Cases have been gradually increasing, with South Africa bearing the brunt of the crisis, with over half a million cases and 11 000 deaths.