World

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 208 (15 August 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

The International Narcotics Control Board, World Health Organization, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime have released a statement calling on governments to ensure that the procurement and supply of controlled medicines in countries meet the needs of patients, both those who have COVID-19 and those who require internationally controlled medicines for other medical conditions.

While several countries in the Americas have implemented innovative strategies to boost immunization programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about risk of exposure, as well as challenges accessing services during lockdown, have led to a reduction in vaccination coverage. This was shown in a series of surveys carried out by the WHO Regional Office for the Americas.

Africa is marking six months since the first cases of COVID-19 were detected on the continent. Cases have been gradually increasing, with South Africa bearing the brunt of the crisis, with over half a million cases and 11 000 deaths.

Related Content