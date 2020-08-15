Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 207 (14 August 2020)

Highlights

As previously indicated (Situation Report 203), starting this coming Monday, 17 August, the daily situation report will be replaced by a “COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update” which will focus on analysis and interpretation of the evolving epidemiological situation. All quantitative data will continue to be updated daily on the global COVID-19 dashboard, covid19.who.int. Important narrative updates will appear on the “Rolling updates”pages. Operational updates will continue to be shared through the “Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19”.

In many countries, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has incorporated lessons from other disease approaches, such as the work to protect communities against Ebola virus disease. In Nigeria’s Niger Delta, health workers have unified their surveillance strategy to improve the detection and reporting of infectious diseases such as measles, yellow fever, and COVID-19.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ highlights updated guidance on home care for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and the management of their contacts. The document provides guidance on the issues to be considered when deciding whether or not to provide care for COVID-19 patients at home and offers advice for health workers and caregivers providing that care.