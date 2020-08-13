Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 206 (13 August 2020)

Highlights

There have been notable achievements made by Azerbaijan in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To further boost its response to the ongoing pandemic, a team of WHO experts has recommended that the country strengthen contact tracing and testing.

Access to basic handwashing facilities is a key condition for schools to be able to operate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the latest data from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) found that 43% of schools worldwide lacked access to basic handwashing with soap and water in 2019.

More than 2800 community health workers have been trained in Haiti as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and meetings have been conducted with community leaders to provide them with accurate information about COVID-19. All of these efforts provide muchneeded support to the Ministry of Health and the country’s Multisectoral Pandemic Management Commission of COVID-19.

There has been a continued commitment to measles and rubella elimination in the WHO European Region, although the COVID-19 pandemic is placing an extraordinary burden on health systems.