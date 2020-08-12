Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 205 (12 August 2020)

Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 390 000 people in the Americas, is threatening regional plans to eliminate and control infectious diseases including tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis and others, WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa F. Etienne said yesterday.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe is convening a Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development. The Commission will draw lessons on how different countries’ health systems have responded to the pandemic and will make recommendations on investments and reforms to improve the resilience of health and social care systems.

WHO and the Iraqi Ministry of Health have launched the second phase of a COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign. Teams will distribute more than 360 000 information, education and communication materials, as well as personal protective equipment to approximately 5 million people.

WHO has published the Emergency Global Supply Chain System (COVID-19) catalogue, which lists all medical devices, including personal protective equipment, medical equipment, medical consumables, single use devices, laboratory and test-related devices that may be requested through the COVID-19 Supply Portal.

An update on the COVID-19 Supply Chain System is explored in the ‘Subject in Focus’.