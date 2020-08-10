Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 203 (10 August 2020)

Highlights

Over the past weeks, WHO has been adding functionality to its COVID-19 global dashboard, to display all of the latest data that have been published in the daily situation report; these data are now fully available on the dashboard. Important narrative updates are being merged into the WHO COVID-19 “Rolling updates”pages. Starting next Monday, 17 August, the daily situation report will be replaced by a “COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update” which will focus on analysis and interpretation of the evolving epidemiologic situation. Operational updates will continue to be shared through the “Weekly Operational Update on COVID-19”. ￼￼￼ Yesterday, 9 August, the world celebrated International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, an annual event to raise awareness of the needs and rights of the world's indigenous populations. COVID-19 and indigenous peoples in the the Americas were featured in Situation Report 182. A recent UN News article discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has made indigenous Hawaiians reflect on their heritage. ￼￼￼￼￼ A flight carrying protective masks, ventilators and other essential medical supplies for the COVID-19 response, landed in Papua New Guinea last Thursday, marking the start of a humanitarian air service for the Pacific region. ￼ Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ discusses the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Progress Report which evaluates where we are in the outbreak and the considerable achievements made over the past 6 months. A global epidemiological overview of COVID-19 for the week ending 9 August, is also presented.