Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 201 (8 August 2020)

WHO has published guidance on the public health surveillance of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in humans caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This document combines and supersedes the Global surveillance guidance for COVID-19 caused by human infection with COVID-19 virus: Interim guidance, and Surveillance strategies for COVID-19 human infection: Interim Guidance 10 May 2020.

A plane carrying 20 tonnes of trauma and surgical supplies from WHO has landed in Beirut, Lebanon to support the treatment of patients injured by the blast which occurred in the city on 4 August. This latest emergency has occurred at a time of recent civil unrest, economic crisis, the COVID-19 outbreak and heavy refugee burden. “We are in this together, and we are committed to supporting Lebanon in this very difficult time” said Dr Najat Rochdi, UN Resident Coordinator in Lebanon.

Epidemics and Public Health Emergency Operations Centre opens in Skopje, North Macedonia. At the Centre’s inauguration Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe commended North Macedonia for its commitment to strengthening public health capacity to fight COVID-19. Dr Venko Filipce, Minister of Health of North Macedonia, thanked WHO for its continuous support in the COVID-19 response and shared that the Centre will play a critical role in North Macedonia’s preparedness and response.