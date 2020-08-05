Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 198 (5 August 2020)

Highlights

WHO Regional Director for the Americas, Dr Carissa Etienne, has warned of disruptions to regular health services due to COVID-19. Health workers have been redirected to care for COVID-19 patients, people are hesitating to seek routine care due to fears of infection, and global supply chains of medicines and equipment are strained.

This week, the world celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Week to highlight the importance of breastfeeding. WHO recommendations on the initiation and continued breastfeeding of infants and young children also apply to mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. As WHO Director-General Dr Tedros mentioned in yesterday’s press briefing, ‘the many, many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks for COVID-19 infection.’ The WHO Regional Office for Europe has released an article on Marko Obradovic, a paediatric nurse in Serbia, who describes the challenges and importance of encouraging breastfeeding.

WHO has been supporting Suriname to address the COVID-19 pandemic and has assisted in strengthening Suriname’s health system and through the Universal Health Coverage Partnership, with the goal of helping the country achieve universal health coverage.

Today we include two reports in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below. The first discusses a recently released WHO brief on estimating mortality from COVID-19, an extremely useful indicator of the burden of disease that helps guide policy decisions. The second provides a summary of the age and sex distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the WHO COVID-19 global surveillance database from January to July 2020.