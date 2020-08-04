Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 197 (4 August 2020)

Highlights

With over 18 million cases reported today, and new cases rising by around 250 000 each day, now is not the time to be complacent. As some economies and societies open up, WHO continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and take precautions to avoid getting COVID-19; while urging countries to increase testing and contact tracing to ensure no cases are missed and ensure appropriate treatment is available.

In his regular media briefing yesterday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros reiterated that “We have seen around the world, that it’s never too late to turn this pandemic around. If we act together today, we can save lives, we can save livelihoods if we do it all together.”

WHO has published a scientific brief on estimating mortality from COVID-19. The brief discusses the limitations and difficulties in interpreting the case fatality ratio of COVID-19, and potential biases that could arise in ascertaining mortality.

Today’s ‘Subject in Focus’ summarises the work being done by the WHO Regional Office for Africa and partners to respond to the COVID-19 Infodemic.