Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 196 (3 August 2020)

WHO has published a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Progress Report. The report highlights the progress made from 1 February to 30 June 2020 under the three objectives outlined in the Strategic Response and Preparedness Plan: scaling up international coordination and support; scaling up country preparedness and response by pillar; and accelerating research and innovation.

"Immune systems are compromised by malnutrition, especially in the case of children, leaving them vulnerable to infectious diseases, including COVID-19," said Salah Alshaoof, a nutrition and health professional at the WHO-supported therapeutic feeding centre in Yemen. WHO has provided support to 90 therapeutic feeding centres in Yemen with support from Italy and other donors.

Robots are being used in Rwanda in the fight against COVID-19. The 5 human-size robots which were acquired through a partnership between the UNDP Rwanda Accelerator Lab and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation were launched in May 2020 at the Kanyinya COVID-19 Treatment Centre. As the Kigali International Airport in

Rwanda will be reopened for commercial international flights from 1 August, one of the robots - Urumuri - will be used to facilitate the faster screenings of passenger’s. body temperature. Today we present a ‘Subject in Focus’ update summarizing how WHO and partners of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network and the Global Health Cluster are working to provide support the COVID-19 response A global epidemiological overview of COVID-19: for the week ending 2 August, is also presented.