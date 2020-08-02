Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 195 (2 August 2020)

Highlights

WHO has published a COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Progress Report. The report highlights the progress made from 1 February to 30 June 2020 under the three objectives outlined in the Strategic Response and Reparedness Plan: scaling up international coordination and support, scaling up country preparedness and response by pillar and accelerating research and innovation. The report also discusses some of the key challenges faced, and provides an update on the resource requirements for the next phase of WHO’s response.

A new report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the WHO Regional Office for the Americas has highlighted that economies in the Region will only be revived if the COVID-19 curve is flattened. The report highlights that convergence and coordination between health, economic, social and productive policies are required in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of Russian laboratory experts is providing support to Tajikistan’s COVID-19 response. The team from Rospotrebnadzor, Russian Federation, an active member of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, will assess Tajikistan’s existing laboratory system, including the flow of information, and suggest steps to strengthen the COVID-19 laboratory data management system.