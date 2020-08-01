Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Situation Report - 194 (1 August 2020)

Highlights

The fourth meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding COVID-19 was convened by the WHO Director-General on 31 July 2020. The Director-General declared that the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The recommendations from the Emergency Committee highlight the need for response effortsto continue over the long term.

WHO has updated the interim guidance on Water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and waste management for SARS-CoV-2. The document provides additional details on risks associated with excreta and untreated sewage, on hand hygiene, on protecting WASH workers and on supporting the continuation and strengthening of WASH services, especially in underserved areas.

WHO has published a draft for Target Product Profiles (TPP) for COVID-19 therapeutics. The three sets of TPPs describe the preferred and minimally acceptable profiles for therapeutic agents for the treatment of those with COVID-19, ranging from mild through critically ill patients. Comments on this document are welcomed by submitting a comment form. All forms should be completed with the details of the individual or organization providing the comment.

For World Breastfeeding Week, WHO and UNICEF are calling on governments to protect and promote women’s access to skilled breastfeeding counselling. This is a critical component of breastfeeding support and, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important to find innovative solutions to ensure that access to these essential services is not disrupted.